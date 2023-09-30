Gameday Preview: Golden Eagles look to end losing skid against Texas State

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WTOK) - The Southern Miss Golden Eagles welcome the Texas State Bobcats to Hattiesburg on Saturday night, looking to put an end to their losing streak.

NOTES:

The Golden Eagles have dropped three straight games, with their last loss being a 44-37 loss to the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

Quarterback Billy Wiles hit the 200-yard passing mark for the second time this year last week, as he threw for 215 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

THOUGHTS:

“The Golden Eagles need to find a rhythm on the offensive side of the ball, and they need to build off of Wiles’ performance last week.” - Eve Hernandez

“The Southern Miss Defense needs to show up. Giving up 44 points to Arkansas State can’t happen. In order for the Golden Eagles to win, they need to limit the Bobcats’ success on offense.” - Patrick Talbot

INFORMATION:

Location: M. M. Roberts Stadium

Game Time: 6:00 pm

Network: ESPN+

Over/Under: 59.5

Line: TXST -6.5

STAFF PICKS:

Patrick: TXST wins 35-21

Eve: TXST wins 30-24

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.