Gameday Preview: Ole Miss welcomes the Tigers to Oxford for Top-25 Matchup

Ole Miss Head Football Coach, Lane Kiffin, high fives some of his offensive players after they...
Ole Miss Head Football Coach, Lane Kiffin, high fives some of his offensive players after they come off the field.(WTOK Sports)
By Patrick Talbot
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 11:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WTOK) - The 20th-ranked Ole Miss Rebels enter Saturday’s matchup against the 12th-ranked LSU Tigers, looking to bounce back from last week’s 14-point loss at Alabama.

The Tigers are coming off a 3-point win over the Arkansas Razorbacks last week, and have developed momentum, after their Week 1 loss at the hands of the Florida State Seminoles.

NOTES:

The SEC’s top two scoring offenses will face off at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday night, as the Tigers are averaging 42.8 points per game, and the Rebels are averaging 42.0 points per game.

Jayden Daniels completed 20 of his 29 passes against Arkansas for 320 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception.

Meanwhile, Jaxson Dart was 20 of 35 through the air against Alabama for 244 yards and an interception. Dart did have a rushing touchdown against the Crimson Tide.

THOUGHTS:

“Dart needs to be effective and efficient both through the air and on the ground in order for the Rebels to emerge winners.” - Eve Hernandez

“The Rebels need to get their ground game going with Quinshon Judkins. He’s averaging just 3.5 yards per carry, and he hasn’t had a single game this year in which he gained more than 60 yards.” - Patrick Talbot

INFORMATION:

Location: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Game Time: 5:00 pm

Network: ESPN

Over/Under: 67.5 points

Line: LSU -2.5

STAFF PICKS:

Patrick: LSU wins 35-28

Eve: Ole Miss wins 28-24

