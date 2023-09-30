Main Street Meridian works to beautify the city through grant money

By Ross McLeod
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Walking through downtown Meridian, you might notice several businesses might need a little upkeep, and Meridian Main Street is helping businesses do just that.

Mississippi Power and Meridian Main Street have partnered up to give ten local businesses a grant to upgrade their façades.

Each business received 1,000 dollars to maybe repaint their doors or put some new signage up. the director for Meridian Main Street saw this as an opportunity to help beautify the Queen City.

“You know, downtown businesses, the small businesses, they always need a little extra help. And being with the Main Street program, this is just a program that is in multiple communities, and it’s something we want to try to roll out at least once a year or every other year to kind of help the downtown businesses.

“So a lot of people don’t know what the façade is, and so that’s really anything to kind of like. Beautify the front of your building, the entryway to your business, and so that’s what it was all for. So when you’re walking down the sidewalk, it might have spruced it up a little bit and just made it look a little bit better,” said Meridian Main Street Director, Matt Schanrock.

