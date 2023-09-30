Thousands of visitors enjoy 2nd day of 35th Mississippi Pecan Fest

RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Thousands of people are getting a better understanding of rural life in the Magnolia State 100 years go, while having a lot of family fun, at the 35th Mississippi Pecan Festival.

The Fulmer Farmstead in Richton is hosting the three-day event, which has more than 300 arts and crafts and food vendors.

“(I’ve) never been (before), it’s amazing, a lot of people here,” said Sonya Adkins of Lucedale, who was visiting Saturday with family members.

“It’s the biggest festival I’ve ever been to, for sure.”

There are demonstrations of antique engines, pony rides for children and lots of live music.

The festival began on Friday and ends Sunday.

“I think it’s great for families and it’s fun,” said visitor Desiree Gregory, of Silver Creek. “It smells good and there’s a lot of food to eat.”

Gates open for the final day at 9 a.m. Sunday.

