What to do if you find a lost animal

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - So many animals go missing each year, causing you to see signs pop up for pets. You’ll see them posted to stop signs and utility poles. But what should you do when you find them?

Well, your first step shouldn’t be to try and find or give it a home yourself. Your first course of action should be to call Animal Control.

Brian McCary, Animal Control Supervisor for the City of Meridian, says they bring in roughly anywhere from 8 to 15 dogs a day.

To some pet owners the loss of an animal can be equivalent to the loss of a family member.

“My dog has been officially missing for eight days, since 8 a.m. this morning, he was let out to go potty for just a few minutes, just like he is every morning and completely vanished without a trace. Nobody’s called in a single sighting, and that’s very abnormal for his breed. No one has seen him at all, and he was a very loved family pet. He was an indoor dog. We’ve launched basically an ad campaign to find my dog, you know, and we’re working, as I will go anywhere to get him anywhere. I will drive anywhere. I’ll do anything to get this dog back,” said concerned pet owner Hamilton Williams of his white Great Pyrenees.

McCary and Animal Control are doing what they can and have made it their mission to reunite dogs with their owners. He encourages all pet owners to get their animal microchipped, and most of all, let Animal Control know the moment you have lost your pet.

“Within the city limits of Meridian, if a dog is found wandering, we should be the very first people that you call. We’ll come out and if we can catch the dog, then we will. If the dog may be skittish or something like that, we set up traps, humane traps, to catch the animal. What a big tool we have. Here is a scan tool and this is why it’s important to bring the dogs to us. If you find them running around, we’re able to scan them if they’re microchipped, and possibly try to get them back to their owner. That’s our main goal here is to reunite dogs back with their owner and to adopt dogs out,” said McCary.

So, if you see a wandering animal, help Animal Control help pet owners and make families whole again.

