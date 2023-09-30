Wonderful weekend weather

As for rain, don't expect any until the end of next week
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The weather will be wonderful for any outdoor activities this weekend. High pressure (our fair weather friend) will have control at the surface and in the upper-levels of the atmosphere...leading to a sun-filled weekend. Plan for comfy mornings (low 60s) and unseasonably warm afternoon highs (low 90s).

Next week will start with similar weather, but the pattern will shift by the middle of the week. The previously mentioned upper-level high will start breaking down, and it’ll eventually make room for a cold front to approach our area. Forecast models are trending towards a cold front crossing our area Thursday night into Friday morning, and it looks like it could bring us a good chance for rain.

It’s looks like it could be a strong enough front to possibly usher in some much cooler air... like highs in the 70s. This is still many days away, and we’re not hanging our hats on anything just yet. However, stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates as we get closer. Fall weather lovers... you just may get a dose of colder air by the end of next week.

