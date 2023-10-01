A 108th birthday in Meridian

Kathrine Maxwell celebrating her 108th birthday surrounded friends and family.(WTOK)
By Nick Ogelle
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Today, Kathrine Maxwell celebrated her 108th birthday surrounded by friends and family.

A group of her loved ones gathered at Grace Fellowship Baptist Church to surprise her with the grand celebration they thought she deserved.

They sat around the table sharing stories, eating cupcakes, and enjoying their time with the birthday girl.

Mrs. Maxwell usually isn’t one that enjoys fanfare but today all eyes, including a couple of news cameras, were on her.

Seeing her friends and family pull out all the stops for her big day, Kathrine asked, “If they did this for 108 I wonder what they’ll do for 109?”.

Maxwell says that it’s really been a long life and she’s enjoyed every bit of it.

When Mrs. Maxwell was asked what her secret was to living such a long life she said, “I think God has made me do great”.

Her daughter Ann Watts couldn’t agree more responding, “He’s blessed you and also me”.

WTOK would like to wish Kathrine Maxwell a very happy 108th birthday.

