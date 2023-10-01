Balanced offense helps Alabama beat Mississippi State

Jalen Milroe (4) celebrates with teammates after his 53-yard touchdown run in the first quarter...
Jalen Milroe (4) celebrates with teammates after his 53-yard touchdown run in the first quarter of Saturday night's game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.(WTOK Sports)
By Patrick Talbot
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - Balance was the name of the game in Alabama’s 40-17 win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday night.

The Crimson Tide were effective both through the air and on the ground, as they finished the night with 164 passing yards and 193 rushing yards.

Strong O-Line play was key for Alabama on Saturday night.

Even though they gave up 4 sacks against Mississippi State, they created holes for Jalen Milroe to escape through and both Running Backs to run through.

“I think the Offensive Line did a fantastic job of controlling the line of scrimmage. I don’t know what we ended up rushing for, but I think that’s important to our team... To have that kind of balance,” Head Coach, Nick Saban, said.

“They were gritty, and that was key. You know... Going to our sidelines, just feeding off their energy. You know they had great energy the whole time. When I went over there to talk to them, just to communicate, you know, each series, they were just hungry, hungry and ready to compete. So no matter what play we had, they were ready to go,” Alabama Quarterback, Jalen Milroe, added.

Milroe was efficient through the air, completing 10/12 passes for 164 yards, and he was good on the ground, as he rushed for 69 yards and two touchdowns.

“As he gains more experience, he’s going to gain more confidence. He’s very committed in preparing the right way and doing the things he needs to do to be able to play well in the game. I think once he gets more comfortable understanding defense, he’ll be able to make quicker decisions and he’ll be fine,” Saban said, of Milroe.

The Crimson Tide hit the road this weekend, as they travel to College Station Texas, for a matchup with the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday afternoon.

Kick-off for that game is 2:30 PM on CBS.

