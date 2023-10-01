Newton’s beautification

Brand new mural in Newton as a part of the city's beautification project.
Brand new mural in Newton as a part of the city's beautification project.(WTOK)
By Nick Ogelle
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Newton is getting a bit of a makeover.

Volunteers and members of the Newton Beautification Project came together to refurbish the city.

They’ve planted new flowerbeds, repainted colorful murals, added new street signs, and cleaned up the city streets.

Joyce sims, Newton Beautification Project leader, says that everything they’ve done is for the love of the city of newton.

Newton, like many small towns, was low on funding for such a project.

However, Sims and the Newton Beautification Project team had a plan.

“We had to get out and raise money to plant our flowers. So, we ran an ad in the Newton County pill as well as we created a Facebook page. We just want to thank the citizens of Newton for all their love and support as we continue to try and make Newton beautiful. That is our main objective.”

Just recently, through a government grant, Newton’s city hall was recently renovated.

The city is planning on having an open house this Tuesday afternoon from 3:30 until 5 and Sims says they invite everyone to come out and see what’s been done.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child dies after being found unresponsive
Child dies after being found unresponsive
(Pictured left to right) Torrance Darnell Clayton, Shaneka Shorda Tisdale and Adaesha Janell...
Corrections officers, inmate charged over contraband in Kemper/Neshoba Correctional Facility
Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson speaks during a news conference on an indictment...
Last living suspect in 1996 drive-by shooting of Tupac Shakur indicted on murder charge
One person was shot in the parking lot at Dollar Tree on North Hills Street.
MPD Chief gives update on shooting outside Dollar Tree
Mississippi Kween has made her mark on the world of TikTok with her signature intros and her...
Mississippi Kween makes it big on TikTok

Latest News

Actors reenact events of the past at the Rose Hill Cemetery costumed tour.
Rose Hill cemetery tour
A sewer main overflow in Midtown Jackson.
Jackson sewer now under control of third-party manager
The threat for wildfire danger will last into next week
Sunny skies and still no rain
Child dies after being found unresponsive
Child dies after being found unresponsive