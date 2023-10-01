Newton’s beautification

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Newton is getting a bit of a makeover.

Volunteers and members of the Newton Beautification Project came together to refurbish the city.

They’ve planted new flowerbeds, repainted colorful murals, added new street signs, and cleaned up the city streets.

Joyce sims, Newton Beautification Project leader, says that everything they’ve done is for the love of the city of newton.

Newton, like many small towns, was low on funding for such a project.

However, Sims and the Newton Beautification Project team had a plan.

“We had to get out and raise money to plant our flowers. So, we ran an ad in the Newton County pill as well as we created a Facebook page. We just want to thank the citizens of Newton for all their love and support as we continue to try and make Newton beautiful. That is our main objective.”

Just recently, through a government grant, Newton’s city hall was recently renovated.

The city is planning on having an open house this Tuesday afternoon from 3:30 until 5 and Sims says they invite everyone to come out and see what’s been done.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.