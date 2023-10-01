MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Rails Historic Society took over Rose Hill Cemetery once again for the annual Rose Hill Cemetery Costumed Tour.

The event was free and taught listeners the legacy of those buried there.

Actors, dressed as historical figures that helped make Meridian the place it is today, got into character and shared the stories of the past.

Anne Mckee, director of the rose hill cemetery tour, spoke to the importance of storytelling, saying that story telling is the oldest art known to man.

She also says she wants them to educate all ages so that children can continue to pass these stories down.

Ted Hennington, one of the actors playing King Emile Mitchell “King of the Gypsies”, spoke about how much it meant to him to keep the city’s history alive.

“We live in a time where information is just so quick, and with this tour you can actually come and see the history come alive. You can hear the stories in person. You can see people portray the parts and not that it’s always a bad thing, but you’re not looking at your phone to get it. You’re actually seeing it happen. And to me, this tour and to Mr. Walter Moore’s credit, is one of the great treasures this city has had over the last decade plus,” said Hennington.

If you missed tonight’s event or are eager to hear more stories from the Meridian Rails Historic Society, you can catch them next Saturday at 10 am at the Meridian Railroad Museum for Rail Fest 2023.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.