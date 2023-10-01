Statesmen spoil Hall of Fame day, roll over UWA 47-17

LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WTOK) - The No. 8 Delta State University Statesmen stay perfect on the season, improving to 5-0 with a commanding win over West Alabama Saturday afternoon.

Offensive woes continue for the Tigers, as they were kept to just 76 yards on the ground on 33 attempts. Two interceptions on the day also played a role in the slow start on offense.

Delta State came out roaring in the first quarter, taking a 21-0 lead before the second quarter began.

Statesmen starting quarterback, Patrick Shegog, completed nine of his 12 pass attempts for 106 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed twice for 32 yards and another score. Shegog came out of the game after suffering an injury in the second quarter and did not return.

Austin Davidson stepped in for Shegog, immediately throwing a touchdown pass to Calvin Lockett to bring the Statesmen up 28-0 with 12:47 to play in the first half.

The Tigers were able to avoid a shutout in the first half thanks to a 43-yard field goal made by Elijah Guyton. Delta State led 37-3 going into halftime.

The Tigers looked a bit more comfortable in the second half. An interception made by Trevon Stanford helped lead the Tigers to a three yard rushing touchdown near the end of the third quarter, bringing the score to 40-17.

Before the game began, the school held their 2023 Hall of Fame induction. Former UWA football players Tyreek Hill and Deon Lacey were inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame, as well as the 2023 Women’s Rodeo team, who won the collegiate national rodeo title in June.

The Tigers fall to 2-3 on the season (1-2 GSC) and will continue conference play next Saturday, as they travel to West Georgia to battle the Wolves at 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT.

