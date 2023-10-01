Statesmen spoil Hall of Fame day, roll over UWA 47-17

Tucker Melton drops back before connecting with Dearrius Nelson
Tucker Melton drops back before connecting with Dearrius Nelson(WTOK Sports)
By Eve Hernandez
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 11:33 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WTOK) - The No. 8 Delta State University Statesmen stay perfect on the season, improving to 5-0 with a commanding win over West Alabama Saturday afternoon.

Offensive woes continue for the Tigers, as they were kept to just 76 yards on the ground on 33 attempts. Two interceptions on the day also played a role in the slow start on offense.

Delta State came out roaring in the first quarter, taking a 21-0 lead before the second quarter began.

Statesmen starting quarterback, Patrick Shegog, completed nine of his 12 pass attempts for 106 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed twice for 32 yards and another score. Shegog came out of the game after suffering an injury in the second quarter and did not return.

Austin Davidson stepped in for Shegog, immediately throwing a touchdown pass to Calvin Lockett to bring the Statesmen up 28-0 with 12:47 to play in the first half.

The Tigers were able to avoid a shutout in the first half thanks to a 43-yard field goal made by Elijah Guyton. Delta State led 37-3 going into halftime.

The Tigers looked a bit more comfortable in the second half. An interception made by Trevon Stanford helped lead the Tigers to a three yard rushing touchdown near the end of the third quarter, bringing the score to 40-17.

Before the game began, the school held their 2023 Hall of Fame induction. Former UWA football players Tyreek Hill and Deon Lacey were inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame, as well as the 2023 Women’s Rodeo team, who won the collegiate national rodeo title in June.

The Tigers fall to 2-3 on the season (1-2 GSC) and will continue conference play next Saturday, as they travel to West Georgia to battle the Wolves at 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child dies after being found unresponsive
Child dies after being found unresponsive
(Pictured left to right) Torrance Darnell Clayton, Shaneka Shorda Tisdale and Adaesha Janell...
Corrections officers, inmate charged over contraband in Kemper/Neshoba Correctional Facility
Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson speaks during a news conference on an indictment...
Last living suspect in 1996 drive-by shooting of Tupac Shakur indicted on murder charge
One person was shot in the parking lot at Dollar Tree on North Hills Street.
MPD Chief gives update on shooting outside Dollar Tree
Mississippi Kween has made her mark on the world of TikTok with her signature intros and her...
Mississippi Kween makes it big on TikTok

Latest News

Kelin Johnson in pursuit of the end zone, in Newton County's commanding win over Northeast...
Football Friday Tailgate week 6: Newton County opens district play in an impressive win over Northeast Lauderdale
The Tigers welcomed the Montgomery Catholic Knights to Demopolis on Friday for this week's...
Game of the Week: Demopolis vs Montgomery Catholic
Ole Miss Head Football Coach, Lane Kiffin, high fives some of his offensive players after they...
Gameday Preview: Ole Miss welcomes the Tigers to Oxford for Top-25 Matchup
The 12th-ranked Crimson Tide travel to Mississippi State to take on the Bulldogs.
Gameday Preview: Alabama travels to Starkville for matchup with the Bulldogs