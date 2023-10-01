Still no rain in the forecast, but cooler temperatrus are on the way

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hello everyone, I hope you’re enjoying the beautiful sunny skies and warmer conditions, but we still need rain.

Drought continues to plague Mississippi and other southern states and as we continue to look forward rain continues to stay out of our forecast. So, with that please heed local burn bans because the lack of rain mixing with the drier air, we could see fires gain strength quickly.

Even though we look to stay dry it doesn’t look all that bad in our forecast as this week we will stay in the low 90s and upper 80s all the way up into Friday but then we will see a frontal boundary push in later this week which should be a dry front, but we will be keeping a close eye on it.

Rain or no rain the front will bring much cooler temperatures into our weekend where our highs will be in the mid to upper 70s!

Tracking the Tropics:

There are still two storms in the Atlantic with Tropical Storm Rina expected to weaken in the coming days. The other storm, Tropical Storm Philippe, is expected to turn north and gain strength over the week ahead. Other than these two storms there are no other developments expected for the time being.

