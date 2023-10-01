Still no rain in the forecast, but cooler temperatrus are on the way

Drought continues to plague Mississippi and other southern states and as we continue to look...
Drought continues to plague Mississippi and other southern states and as we continue to look forward rain continues to stay out of our forecast.(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hello everyone, I hope you’re enjoying the beautiful sunny skies and warmer conditions, but we still need rain.

Drought continues to plague Mississippi and other southern states and as we continue to look forward rain continues to stay out of our forecast. So, with that please heed local burn bans because the lack of rain mixing with the drier air, we could see fires gain strength quickly.

Even though we look to stay dry it doesn’t look all that bad in our forecast as this week we will stay in the low 90s and upper 80s all the way up into Friday but then we will see a frontal boundary push in later this week which should be a dry front, but we will be keeping a close eye on it.

Rain or no rain the front will bring much cooler temperatures into our weekend where our highs will be in the mid to upper 70s!

Tracking the Tropics:

There are still two storms in the Atlantic with Tropical Storm Rina expected to weaken in the coming days. The other storm, Tropical Storm Philippe, is expected to turn north and gain strength over the week ahead. Other than these two storms there are no other developments expected for the time being.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child dies after being found unresponsive
Child dies after being found unresponsive
President Joe Biden speaks about democracy and the legacy of Arizona Republican Sen. John...
Government shutdown averted with little time to spare as Biden signs funding before midnight
One person was shot in the parking lot at Dollar Tree on North Hills Street.
MPD Chief gives update on shooting outside Dollar Tree
Mississippi Kween has made her mark on the world of TikTok with her signature intros and her...
Mississippi Kween makes it big on TikTok
The 12th-ranked Crimson Tide travel to Mississippi State to take on the Bulldogs.
Gameday Preview: Alabama travels to Starkville for matchup with the Bulldogs

Latest News

Kathrine Maxwell celebrating her 108th birthday surrounded friends and family.
A 108th birthday in Meridian
Workers work on a wooden cake display on the North Lawn of the White House, Saturday, Sept. 30,...
Jimmy Carter turns 99 at home with Rosalynn and other family as tributes come from around the world
Alabama running back Jase McClellan (2) is tackled by Mississippi State linebacker DeShawn Page...
No. 12 Alabama beats Mississippi State for 16th straight time, 40-17 in Starkville
Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart, top, hurdles LSU safety Andre' Sam (14) during the second...
No. 20 Mississippi rallies past No. 13 LSU in fourth quarter for 55-49 victory