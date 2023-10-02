City of Meridian Arrest Report October 2, 2023

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 29, 2023 at 6:00 AM to October 2, 2023, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 4:42 AM on September 30, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 100 block of Highway 19 North. Entry was gained through a door.

At 4:51 AM on October 2, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2100 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a door.

At 5:54 AM on October 2, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2800 block of 8th Street. Entry was gained through a window.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were no stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 8:18 AM on October 1, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 5100 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a window.

Residential Burglary

At 12:56 PM on September 30, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1600 block of 8th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 16 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 3:18 AM on October 2, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2700 block of 29th Avenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.