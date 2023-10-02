City of Meridian Arrest Report October 2, 2023
|Name
|DOB
|Charges
|Virginia Hale
|1983
|DUI Other
|Tera J. Spencer
|1985
|Shoplifting
|Derek Thomas
|1993
|Public Drunk
|Disorderly Conduct
|Simple Assault
|Charles S. Bidgood
|1992
|Public Drunk
|Disorderly Conduct
|James E. Duke
|1988
|Simple Assault Thread
|Malicious Mischief
|Trespassing less than larceny x2
|Shauna P. Knight
|2000
|Disorderly Conduct
|David Z Allen
|1989
|Public Drunk
|Possession of Controlled Substance
|Possession of Paraphernalia
|Antonio A. Owens
|1994
|Disorderly Conduct
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
|The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 29, 2023 at 6:00 AM to October 2, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 4:42 AM on September 30, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 100 block of Highway 19 North. Entry was gained through a door.
At 4:51 AM on October 2, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2100 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 5:54 AM on October 2, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2800 block of 8th Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 8:18 AM on October 1, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 5100 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a window.
Residential Burglary
At 12:56 PM on September 30, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1600 block of 8th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 16 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 3:18 AM on October 2, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2700 block of 29th Avenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
