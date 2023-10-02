City of Meridian Arrest Report October 2, 2023

Daily Docket
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameDOBChargesChargesCharges
Virginia Hale1983DUI Other
Tera J. Spencer1985Shoplifting
Derek Thomas1993Public DrunkDisorderly ConductSimple Assault
Charles S. Bidgood1992Public DrunkDisorderly Conduct
James E. Duke1988Simple Assault ThreadMalicious MischiefTrespassing less than larceny x2
Shauna P. Knight2000Disorderly Conduct
David Z Allen1989Public DrunkPossession of Controlled SubstancePossession of Paraphernalia
Antonio A. Owens1994Disorderly Conduct
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 29, 2023 at 6:00 AM to October 2, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 4:42 AM on September 30, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 100 block of Highway 19 North. Entry was gained through a door.
At 4:51 AM on October 2, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2100 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 5:54 AM on October 2, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2800 block of 8th Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 8:18 AM on October 1, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 5100 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a window.
Residential Burglary
At 12:56 PM on September 30, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1600 block of 8th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 16 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 3:18 AM on October 2, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2700 block of 29th Avenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

Child dies after being found unresponsive
