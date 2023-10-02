Frontline Responders: Remembering Kelly McKee

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It’s time for another edition of our Frontline Responders. This week we are spotlighting a beloved educator who recently passed away.

Meridian Community College held a memorial service to honor the life of Kelly McKee earlier this week.

McKee was an English instructor at the college that passed away two weeks ago. She was treasured by everyone who knew her.

“When she knew you were going through something and she was so intuitive, and she could tell she would just send a text, hey and check it. She was a trusted and loyal friend. And one of the most caring, genuine, and kind-hearted people that I’ve ever known, and I miss her very much,” said Dr. Samantha Lay, an instructor at MCC.

MCC President Dr. Thomas Huebner shares why he will cherish his memories of Mckee forever.

“Kelly loved her opportunity to impact the lives of our students. They meant something to her and I promise she meant something to them. This memorial service is important because it’s an opportunity for all of us to think about Kelly and her impact. She was kind. She was patient, she loved deeply. She cared about those around her, and she had a sensitive ability to speak the truth. But with a beautiful and understanding heart,” said Dr. Huebner.

Another instructor spoke about her constant dedication to her students.

“She would tutor and instruct with such love and such compassion that students would seek her out. Sometimes I felt that Kelly had the patience of Job when dealing with some of these students. She never once complained. I would like to thank Kelly’s family for the time they shared her with us. I know I’m a better person for knowing Kelly, and I also know that today she rests with her Heavenly Father,” said Dr. Tammy Henderson, a biology instructor at MCC.

A musical selection was performed and some of McKee’s favorite poems were read at the memorial service.

The McKee family is establishing a scholarship through the MCC Foundation called the Kelly McKee Memorial Scholarship.

If you would like to learn how you can donate to the memorial scholarship, you are encouraged to visit the MCC Foundation website.

