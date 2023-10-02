Graduates weigh in on the return of federal student loan payments

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - On average, college graduates in America owe around $40,000 in federal student loans.

Waltrina Middleton says it was a relief when payments paused when the country shut down.

“My family experienced a great deal of loss and I became the primary caregiver for both of my parents,” said Middleton.

We spoke with Middleton in downtown Montgomery, but she studied at Howard University in Washington D.C.

The money she used to pay off her loans went towards caring for her family.

When the Biden-Harris administration presented the student loan forgiveness plan, Middleton was hopeful.

“It was exciting to think that even that portion was a possibility. Once I found out that due to the Supreme Court’s decision, there was a stay on that, that was very disappointing,” she said.

Graduates everywhere will or have already received a bill stating how much they owe.

If you haven’t, visit your loan servicer account or log into your studentaid.gov account.

Middleton remains hopeful there will be another window of opportunity for some sort of relief in the future.

But for now, there is no relief in sight.

