Cooler temps are in sight

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! It is Fall Severe Weather Preparedness Week. Monday’s topic is ‘Make A Plan’.

Preparing for the next round of severe storms to threaten our area think about your safety plan and go over it with your family. It is important that you all build an emergency safety kit, have multiple ways to receive weather information, and know where you all will meet before and after the storm.

For your Monday, more sunny skies expected today and temperatures are still trending slightly above the average in the upper 80s to low 90s. Winds are up to 11 mph this afternoon still great weather to get out and put up those fall decorations A limited threat for wildfire danger will last until Wednesday.

The ridge of high pressure will flatten in the days to come and temperatures are returning to near the average by Tuesday. A small chance of rain is in the forecast for Thursday and Friday. A cold front is set to swing through but not bring much rain at all. Temperatures however will be much cooler behind the front. Low 80s to upper 70s is what we cane expect for highs this weekend.

Update On The Tropics:

The Atlantic Basin is quieting down and there are not disturbances to track as of now. Tropical Storm Phillipe is still moving in the Atlantic headed west north-west at about 7mph. It could strengthen by Friday possibly reaching hurricane status.

