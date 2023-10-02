Hundreds walk to support those with diabetes in North Jackson

By Holly Emery
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The 29th annual Mississippi’s Walk For Diabetes took place Sunday afternoon right here in the capital city, raising thousands of dollars for those struggling with the disease.

“It’s such a problem in our community, and we need to work on it,” participant Clare Wiley said.

Hundreds from around the Jackson Metro laced up their running shoes and stepped into North Jackson to support one of the largest groups in the Magnolia State — those with diabetes.

“It’s our 29th year for Mississippi’s Walk for Diabetes Metro Jackson. It’s a showing of community support for adults and kids with type one and type two diabetes,” event organizer Irena McClain said.

According to the CDC, over 333,000 Mississippians have been diagnosed with diabetes. Summer Ables’ father, Terry Ables, was one of those people before passing away last year.

“We did this walk every single year since I was like four years old. So, this year is definitely different. It’s bittersweet,” Ables explained. “It was a combination of things throughout the years. He had it since he was 15. All his organs were having to work overtime to compensate for this disease. So this, to me, is like my homage to him.”

Ables’ story is similar to those shared by many others who attended this weekend’s event.

“When we first found out, we thought the worst, but it is manageable with exercise and eating right. She got well, and we all can do that. It’s just important to get out and exercise and move the body,” Camissica Hinton, whose mother had diabetes for 30 years, explained.

By Sunday, over $5,000 had been raised by groups and individuals participating in the walk, but where will that money go?

“It goes towards Patient Assistance. It goes towards, you know, kids with diabetes can come to Camp Kandu free of charge. I don’t want money to be a barrier to them learning and networking with other parents, so a lot of that comes free of charge because we care about their children,” McClain said.

“Mississippi needs this money to help promote a cure to help care for younger children who are being diagnosed at three, four years old, who need service animals to help them. It’s so important to raise money, raise awareness,” Ables said.

There will be other walks supporting patients with diabetes happening throughout the state until March 2024.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child dies after being found unresponsive
Child dies after being found unresponsive
A Missouri woman is charged with felony assault after allegedly driving away from an argument...
Woman charged after driving for miles with husband on hood, prosecutors say
Kathrine Maxwell celebrating her 108th birthday surrounded by friends and family.
Kathrine Maxwell celebrates remarkable 108th birthday in Meridian
Drought continues to plague Mississippi and other southern states and as we continue to look...
Still no rain in the forecast, but cooler temperatures are on the way
FILE - Former Boston Red Sox player Tim Wakefield looks on before the start of a baseball game...
Tim Wakefield, who revived his career and Red Sox trophy case with knuckleball, has died at 57

Latest News

Mississippi's senators introduced resolution honoring the late Jimmy Buffett (AP Photo/Dave...
Mississippi senators introduce resolution honoring Jimmy Buffett
Meridian Community College will have a memorial service for English instructor Kelly McKee...
Frontline Responders: Remembering Kelly McKee
Workers work on a wooden cake display on the North Lawn of the White House, Saturday, Sept. 30,...
Jimmy Carter turns 99 at home with Rosalynn and other family as tributes come from around the world
Kathrine Maxwell celebrating her 108th birthday surrounded by friends and family.
Kathrine Maxwell celebrates remarkable 108th birthday in Meridian