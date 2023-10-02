Skip to content
Live Newscasts/Weather
News
Weather
Sports
Hurricane
Download Our Apps
Spooktacular Halloween Home Decorating Contest
General Election Information
News
Crime
Education
Health
International
Local
Military Matters
National
News Videos
Regional
State
Special Reports
Live Newscasts/Weather
Weather
Hurricane
East Mississippi Electric Power Radar
Closings & Delays
Wednesday Weather Whys
Weather Links
Weather Videos
Sports
All Scholastic Team
National
Team Of The Week
Scoreboard
Football Friday
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Sports Videos
Stats & Predictions
How to Watch
Camera Network
Great Health Divide
EMBDC Reimagining the Future
Salute to Excellence
Midday Interviews
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Contests
Careers
GrayTV Careers
Advertise with Us
Submit a Story
How to Buy a Copy of a Story
Politics
Runoff Election
Election Results
WTOK E-News
Community
Hometown Hero
Frontline Responders
County Road 11
Foodie Finds
Community Calendar
Marriage And Divorce
Obits
PSA Request Form
CrimeNet
Arrests
Programming Schedule
Heroes & Icons
Start TV
Telemundo
Submit Photos and Videos
Submit Hometown Heroes Photos
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
InvestigateTV
PowerNation
Latest Newscasts
Press Releases
Kemper County Arrest Report Sept. 24-30
Daily Docket 6
(wtok)
By
WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT
|
Updated: 1 hour ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
Terrance Kirk 09-26-2023 Possession of Controlled Substance
(WTOK)
Shaneka Tisdale 09-28-2023 Conspiracy to Commit a Crime; Intro of Contraband in Correctional Facility
(WTOK)
Kendrick Frazier 09-28-2023 Possession of Controlled Substance in Correctional Facility
(WTOK)
Jerome Clemons 09-28-2023 Failure to Comply
(WTOK)
Jason Mosley 09-25-2023 Domestic Violence-Aggravated Assault
(WTOK)
Fred Gossett 09-27-2023 Possession of Firearm by Felon; Possession of Weapon by Felon
(WTOK)
Adaesha Donald 09-28-2023 Conspiracy to Commit a Crime; Intro of Contraband in Correctional Facility
(WTOK)
Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Child dies after being found unresponsive
Woman charged after driving for miles with husband on hood, prosecutors say
Kathrine Maxwell celebrates remarkable 108th birthday in Meridian
Ole Miss fined 100K for fans rushing field after win against LSU
Still no rain in the forecast, but cooler temperatures are on the way
Latest News
City of Meridian Arrest Report October 2, 2023
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 2, 2023
MPD Chief gives update on shooting outside Dollar Tree
City of Meridian Arrest Report September 29, 2023