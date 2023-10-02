Kemper County Arrest Report Sept. 24-30

Daily Docket 6
Daily Docket 6(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Terrance Kirk 09-26-2023 Possession of Controlled Substance
Terrance Kirk 09-26-2023 Possession of Controlled Substance(WTOK)
Shaneka Tisdale 09-28-2023 Conspiracy to Commit a Crime; Intro of Contraband in Correctional...
Shaneka Tisdale 09-28-2023 Conspiracy to Commit a Crime; Intro of Contraband in Correctional Facility(WTOK)
Kendrick Frazier 09-28-2023 Possession of Controlled Substance in Correctional Facility
Kendrick Frazier 09-28-2023 Possession of Controlled Substance in Correctional Facility(WTOK)
Jerome Clemons 09-28-2023 Failure to Comply
Jerome Clemons 09-28-2023 Failure to Comply(WTOK)
Jason Mosley 09-25-2023 Domestic Violence-Aggravated Assault
Jason Mosley 09-25-2023 Domestic Violence-Aggravated Assault(WTOK)
Fred Gossett 09-27-2023 Possession of Firearm by Felon; Possession of Weapon by Felon
Fred Gossett 09-27-2023 Possession of Firearm by Felon; Possession of Weapon by Felon(WTOK)
Adaesha Donald 09-28-2023 Conspiracy to Commit a Crime; Intro of Contraband in Correctional...
Adaesha Donald 09-28-2023 Conspiracy to Commit a Crime; Intro of Contraband in Correctional Facility(WTOK)

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child dies after being found unresponsive
Child dies after being found unresponsive
A Missouri woman is charged with felony assault after allegedly driving away from an argument...
Woman charged after driving for miles with husband on hood, prosecutors say
Kathrine Maxwell celebrating her 108th birthday surrounded by friends and family.
Kathrine Maxwell celebrates remarkable 108th birthday in Meridian
Ole Miss fined 100K for fans rushing field after win against LSU
Ole Miss fined 100K for fans rushing field after win against LSU
Drought continues to plague Mississippi and other southern states and as we continue to look...
Still no rain in the forecast, but cooler temperatures are on the way

Latest News

Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report October 2, 2023
Daily Docket 5
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 2, 2023
One person was shot in the parking lot at Dollar Tree on North Hills Street.
MPD Chief gives update on shooting outside Dollar Tree
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report September 29, 2023