Local organizations offer resources to fight against domestic violence

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and local organizations are coming together to highlight the problem in our community.

Weems Mental Health Facility, the Center for Pregnancy Choices, Help Hope Healing, and the Wesley House Community Center were out in the community showing people the resources they offer to help people face domestic violence.

“It’s really important for us to come out today and make sure that people know what resources are available. If you have any issues that you’re dealing with at home and know that we have a mobile crisis unit, you can come out, and you can contact us, and we will have someone available to you 24/7,” said Public Relations Coordinator for Weems Mental Facility, Krilecia Gianakos.

“October the second, we’re observing the International Day for Nonviolence. Some folks in our community may have directly or indirectly be impacted by things like sexual violence, domestic violence, or even bullying, so it’s important for them to know that we are here, we care, and we want to help them,” said Sexual Assault Response Coordinator at Key Field National Guard Base, Dr. Diana Shields.

Links to the resources mentioned above:

Weems Mental Health Facility: http://www.weemsmh.com/default/

Help Hope Healing: 877-995-5247

Wesley House Community Center: https://wesleyhousemeridian.org/

Center For Pregnancy Choices: https://www.cpcofmeridian.com/

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.