MPSD Foundation enhances learning experience for students

MPSD Foundation & United Way
MPSD Foundation & United Way(WTOK)
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Public School District Foundation has teamed up with The United Way and Mississippi Power to give back to the community and help benefit area schools.

Members of the MPSD Foundation Monday donated six defibrillators, donated by Mississippi Power, to area schools in their continued support of enhancing the community’s workforce and providing quality education as a recruitment resource for our area.

“Partnerships with these organizations are vital to the success of the community,” said Neil Henry, President of the MPSD Foundation. “We’re also asking for donations and hitting the market pretty hard right now to allow us to raise these monies. We’re going to put the monies right back in the school districts. These teachers can then apply for grants and allow them to move forward to their teachings.”

A $1500 check was also presented to the MPSD Foundation as a grant from The United Way.

