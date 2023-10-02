Sideline View with Dale McKee

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Ole Miss (4-1, 1-1) and LSU (3-2, 2-1) combined for a mind-boggling 104 points and 1,343 yards of offense as Rebel head coach Lane Kiffin earned his signature Ole Miss win. In the end, the Rebels defense had to break up a game winning pass on the game’s final play, which delighted a home record crowd of 66,700, to preserve the 55-49 win. Rebel quarterback Jackson Dart passed for 389 yards and four touchdowns while running back Quinshon Judkins rushed for 177 yards on the night. Ole Miss will welcome Arkansas to the Vaught on Saturday evening.

This past Saturday, Texas and Oregon were dominant in their wins while Georgia didn’t look that dominant after scoring late to escape with a 27-20 win over Auburn on the Plains. There are still 21 college teams that are undefeated after week five of the season. Georgia, Michigan, Texas, Ohio State, Florida State, Penn State, Washington, Oregon, USC, Oklahoma, Washington State, North Carolina, Missouri, Kentucky, Fresno State, Louisville, Liberty, Maryland, Air Force, James Madison and Marshal are still unblemished. This week, we have three games that will have undefeated teams battling each other, so our list will be reduced by three for sure. Texas and Oklahoma meet in Dallas while Kentucky heads to Georgia, and Ohio State entertains Maryland. At the conclusion of the 2022 season, only one team was undefeated, National Champion Georgia.

The Top 25 college football Associated Press poll has seven SEC teams with No. 1 Georgia leading the way followed by No. 11 Alabama, No. 16 Ole Miss, No. 20 Kentucky, No. 21 Missouri, No. 22 Tennessee and No. 23 LSU.

It was a good week for our ten four-year schools that played football as we recorded six winners in the nine games played. While Ole Miss was slipping past LSU in Oxford, Alcorn, Belhaven, Delta State, Mississippi College and Millsaps all registered wins.

MSU fell to Alabama, 40-17, and USM lost, 50-36, to Texas State. MSU (2-3, 0-3) entertains Western Michigan on Saturday while USM (1-4, 0-2) hosts Homecoming against Old Dominion.

Alcorn (1-3, 0-2) edged Prairie View, 23-20, and will host Grambling State this week while Valley (0-4, 0-1) fell to Florida A&M. Valley will travel to Prairie View this week while Jackson State (3-2,1-1) visits Alabama A&M. The Tigers were idle last weekend.

Delta State (5-0, 3-0) ran all over West Alabama, 47-17, and will head to Valdosta State this Saturday. Mississippi College (1-3, 1-1) defeated Shorter, 30-14, and will have an open date this week. Belhaven (4-0, 2-0) remained perfect by downing North Carolina Wesleyan, 35-14. The Blazers will host Huntington this Saturday. The Millsaps Majors (1-4, 1-2) claimed their first win of the season, 14-8, over Birmingham Southern. The Majors host Rhodes College this week.

Gulf Coast (4-0, 1-0) blasted East Mississippi, 42-17, as Eli Anderson passed for five scores and ran for another score. Other winners were Co-Lin, Hinds, Holmes, Jones, Northeast, and Northwest. South Division games this Thursday are Pearl River (0-4, 0-1) at Gulf Coast (4-0, 1-0), Hinds (2-2, 2-0) at Jones (3-1,2-0) and East Central (1-3, 0-1) at Southwest (1-3, 0-2). North Division contests are Delta (1-3, 1-1) at Itawamba (0-4, 2-0), Holmes (3-1, 1-1) at Northeast and East Mississippi (2-2, 1-0) at Northwest (3-1, 1-0). Co-Lin (3-1, 1-1) travels to Coahoma (0-2, 1-3) in a non-division contest.

The major league playoffs began this week as National League division winners Atlanta and L.A. along with American League division winners Houston and Baltimore earned opening series byes. They will not play until Saturday against wild card winners. The American League wildcard series is set with Tampa Bay-Texas and Minnesota-Toronto. The National League wild card series has Philadelphia-Miami and Milwaukee-Arizona meeting in the best 2-of 3.

Buck Showalter stepped down as New York Mets manager. The former Mississippi State baseball player recorded a 1,726-1,664 mark in 22 MLB seasons as a manager.

