Updated COVID-19 vaccines available

The Mississippi State Department of Health is recommending the updated vaccine for ages 6...
The Mississippi State Department of Health is recommending the updated vaccine for ages 6 months and older.(WKYT)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Updated 2023-2024 COVID-19 vaccines are available now, and locations currently offering the updated COVID-19 vaccine can be found on vaccines.gov.

The Mississippi State Department of Health is recommending it for ages 6 months and older. Dosing varies by age, but MSDH recommends healthy individuals 12 and older get a single dose of the updated vaccine regardless of previous vaccination status.

According to MSDH Interim State Epidemiologist Dr. Kathryn Taylor, getting the flu vaccine is also important this time of year.

“Vaccines provide the best protection against infection, hospitalization, or death from respiratory viruses like COVID-19 and influenza,” said Dr. Taylor. “It’s best to get vaccinated before transmission increases to make sure you are protected.”

MSDH will begin offering the updated COVID-19 vaccine for the uninsured and underinsured through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Bridge access program for adults and the Vaccines for Children program Tuesday, Oct. 3.

Underinsured individuals are those who have types of insurance which do not cover the cost of the vaccine. These individuals may call 855-767-0170 to schedule an appointment. Individuals with health insurance should locate COVID-19 vaccine providers using vaccines.gov.

