U.S. Supreme Court decides not to review Alabama death row inmate Toforest Johnson’s case

Alabama death row case center of new podcast "earwitness"
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The U.S. Supreme Court decided Monday it won’t review the case of Alabama Death Row inmate Toforest Johnson.

Johnson has spent the last 25 years on death row for the murder of Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy William G. Hardy. Forest, and many others insist he did not commit the crime.

A former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice, the former Alabama Attorney General, and the District Attorney have all called for the court to throw out his conviction.

The case against Johnson focused on the testimony of a single ‘earwitness,’ a woman who had never met Johnson and never heard him speak, but claimed she overheard him talk about the murder on a jailhouse phone call This same earwitness was paid $5,000 for her testimony, a payment that was not disclosed to the jury, Johnson, or his lawyers.

Lava for Good, the network behind the wildly popular Bone Valley and Wrongful Conviction series, has highlighted Johnson’s case in a new podcast docuseries called Earwitness.

The Earwitness podcast took root when renowned investigative journalist Beth Shelburne covered a 2019 court hearing involving Johnson’s case.

