2 separate shootings in Meridian Oct 2, one person dead and one injured

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - According to the Meridian Police Department, there were two separate shootings in the city Monday morning.

The first shooting occurred at 3:00 a.m. A Black male was shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. According to Detective Chanetta Stevens, this was an isolated incident between two acquaintances. The shooting happened at the 2700 block of 29th Avenue in Meridian.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Meridian Police Department at 601-842-7072 or Crime Stoppers at 1-855-485-8477.

The second shooting happened at 7:00 a.m. Monday; one individual died. Officers received a call stating a Black man was seen unconscious. The victim was pronounced dead when MPD arrived at the 1800 block of 24th Street in Meridian.

The victim has been identified as 65-year-old Billy Mitchell.

The alleged shooter, Pretoria Holt, has surrendered to authorities. Holt has been charged with murder and bond was set at $1 million.

According to the Meridian Police Department, these shootings are not connected.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.