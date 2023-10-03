Are you ready for sweater weather?

Below average overnight lows(WTOK)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Taco Tuesday! It was a bit of a cool morning, but mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s can be expected once again. Remember there is a limited to elevated threat for wildfire danger.

A small chance of rain is possible late Thursday into Friday. Cooler air is also moving in Friday into Saturday when a front swings through. Only minimum rainfall is associated with the cold front.

High and low temperatures will definitely see a difference through the weekend.Mid to low 70s are in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday. Overnight lows will keep falling below the average through the weekend. Upper 40s can be expected Sunday night.

