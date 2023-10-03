C-3PO head from ‘Star Wars’ expected to fetch $1.2 million at auction

C-3PO poses for photographers ahead of the premiere of the film "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" in...
C-3PO poses for photographers ahead of the premiere of the film "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" in London, Tuesday, Dec. 12th, 2017.(Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP | File image)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The head of the “Star Wars” droid C-3PO is set to be auctioned off in a huge movie memorabilia auction.

According to reports, it is expected to sell for up to $1.2 million.

The C-3PO head is one of more than 1,800 pieces of movie and TV memorabilia in the auction held by Prop Store.

The item, complete with light-up eyes, comes from the personal collection of C-3PO himself -- actor Anthony Daniels, who played the droid in the movies.

Other items from Daniels’ collection that are up for sale include C-3PO’s hands and feet, hand-annotated scripts, and an unopened cereal box used as a prop.

The auction, which also includes costumes and props from other movies, is expected to garner more than $14.6 million in total.

The Prop Store auction is scheduled to take place November 9-12 in London and online.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two separate incidents in Meridian left one person dead and one injured on Monday.
Two separate incidents leave one person dead and one injured in Meridian
Meridian Police are investigating a death discovered Tuesday morning.
Man found dead at 17th Street/26th Avenue
Parents concerned over C.T.E vote at schools
Parents concerned over C.T.E. vote at schools
The 2023 MHS Homecoming Court: Front row left to right: Senior Queen Candidates Caitlyn...
High school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities, officials say
Ole Miss fined 100K for fans rushing field after win against LSU
Ole Miss fined 100K for fans rushing field after win against LSU

Latest News

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
LIVE: McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote
Marion Fire Department responded to a fire at an RV park Tuesday afternoon.
Marion firefighters contain blaze at RV park
Attorneys said their client suffered a ruptured kidney, throws up whenever he eats and has...
Suspect in police beating has ruptured kidney, headaches; his attorneys call for a federal probe
Attorneys said their client suffered a ruptured kidney, throws up whenever he eats and has...
Body camera footage of Florida arrest released