City of Meridian Arrest Report October 3, 2023

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 2, 2023 at 6:00 AM to October 3, 2023, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were no stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 4:23 AM on October 3, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglar in the 700 block of 24th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 8:37 PM on October 2, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1200 block of 28th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

