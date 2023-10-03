City of Meridian Arrest Report October 3, 2023
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 2, 2023 at 6:00 AM to October 3, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 4:23 AM on October 3, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglar in the 700 block of 24th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 8:37 PM on October 2, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1200 block of 28th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
