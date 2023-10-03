Man found dead at 17th Street/26th Avenue

Meridian Police are investigating a death discovered Tuesday morning.
Meridian Police are investigating a death discovered Tuesday morning.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police are investigating a death discovered Tuesday morning around 9:00.

The body of a man was found at 17th Street and 26th Avenue, apparently shot twice.

Coroner Clayton Cobler said it appears to have happened yesterday but people assumed the man was just intoxicated and had passed out.

An autopsy will be performed to confirm the manner of death.

If anyone has information that could help the investigation, call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

