Marion firefighters contain blaze at RV park

Marion Fire Department responded to a fire at an RV park Tuesday afternoon.
Marion Fire Department responded to a fire at an RV park Tuesday afternoon.(Alex Martin)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Miss. (WTOK) - The Marion Fire Department was called out to a fully-involved fire Tuesday afternoon. Firefighters responded to a fire at an RV park around lunchtime, behind the Shell station at 6477 Dale Drive.

A witness said units arrived very quickly and stopped the fire from spreading to other campers. No one was hurt.

Viewer Alex Martin was able to get his drone aloft and capture images of the fire from the air.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two separate incidents in Meridian left one person dead and one injured on Monday.
Two separate incidents leave one person dead and one injured in Meridian
Meridian Police are investigating a death discovered Tuesday morning.
Man found dead at 17th Street/26th Avenue
Parents concerned over C.T.E vote at schools
Parents concerned over C.T.E. vote at schools
The 2023 MHS Homecoming Court: Front row left to right: Senior Queen Candidates Caitlyn...
High school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities, officials say
Ole Miss fined 100K for fans rushing field after win against LSU
Ole Miss fined 100K for fans rushing field after win against LSU

Latest News

Throughout the course of the investigation, Favre has denied any wrongdoing in the case and has...
Favre expected to depose in welfare fraud investigation, according to court documents
Newton’s City Hall renovations complete
Newton’s City Hall renovations complete
A federal judge says the court will swiftly adopt new congressional map for Alabama after...
Judges aiming to give Black voters more influence in Alabama set to redraw congressional districts
Richard Bailey Granger is shown in this booking photo.
Former Alabama middle school teacher facing sexual abuse charges, authorities say