Marion firefighters contain blaze at RV park

MARION, Miss. (WTOK) - The Marion Fire Department was called out to a fully-involved fire Tuesday afternoon. Firefighters responded to a fire at an RV park around lunchtime, behind the Shell station at 6477 Dale Drive.

A witness said units arrived very quickly and stopped the fire from spreading to other campers. No one was hurt.

Viewer Alex Martin was able to get his drone aloft and capture images of the fire from the air.

