Meridian Teen Talks Significance of National 4-H Week

This week is National 4-H week and we’re taking a look at what you can expect this week and why...
This week is National 4-H week and we’re taking a look at what you can expect this week and why your kids should join in on the 4-H fun all year.(MGN)
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack has proclaimed October 1st - 7th as National 4-H week.

4-H engages, enables, and empowers more than 6 million young people in the United States every day.

Throughout the week, members are showcasing the organization, along with the opportunities for hands-on learning and the impact 4-H has on youth, volunteers and alumni. “4-H is an organization is determined to create the next generation of America’s leaders,” said John Clayton Kitchens, President Elect of the State 4-H in Meridian.

“I remember a saying Mrs. Mary Welch always told me is that you have one hand for helping yourself and another hand for helping others. I think that encapsulates 4H. We’re helping young people to help themselves, but what good is it if they can’t help others.”

Through 4-H, students can participate in numerous projects through agriculture and livestock, family and community health, leadership and citizenship, natural resources, and stem.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two separate incidents in Meridian left one person dead and one injured on Monday.
Two separate incidents leave one person dead and one injured in Meridian
Meridian Police are investigating a death discovered Tuesday morning.
Man found dead at 17th Street/26th Avenue
Parents concerned over C.T.E vote at schools
Parents concerned over C.T.E. vote at schools
The 2023 MHS Homecoming Court: Front row left to right: Senior Queen Candidates Caitlyn...
High school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities, officials say
Ole Miss fined 100K for fans rushing field after win against LSU
Ole Miss fined 100K for fans rushing field after win against LSU

Latest News

FILE - Students in the new Army prep course stand at attention after physical training...
The Army is launching a sweeping overhaul of its recruiting to reverse enlistment shortfalls
Bonita Adams
Woman who went missing from gas station found dead
HARDY arrives at the People's Choice Country Awards on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, at The Grand...
HARDY cancels show at Brandon Amphitheater, citing ‘serious anxiety’
Sheriff Joedy Pennington said K-9 Taija alerted to the odor of narcotics on an eastbound...
Newton County K-9 unit discovers large drug haul