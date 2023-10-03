Meridian Teen Talks Significance of National 4-H Week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack has proclaimed October 1st - 7th as National 4-H week.

4-H engages, enables, and empowers more than 6 million young people in the United States every day.

Throughout the week, members are showcasing the organization, along with the opportunities for hands-on learning and the impact 4-H has on youth, volunteers and alumni. “4-H is an organization is determined to create the next generation of America’s leaders,” said John Clayton Kitchens, President Elect of the State 4-H in Meridian.

“I remember a saying Mrs. Mary Welch always told me is that you have one hand for helping yourself and another hand for helping others. I think that encapsulates 4H. We’re helping young people to help themselves, but what good is it if they can’t help others.”

Through 4-H, students can participate in numerous projects through agriculture and livestock, family and community health, leadership and citizenship, natural resources, and stem.

