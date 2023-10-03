Multi Media Journalist

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Soak up the southern sunshine and share stories focused on making lives better in Mississippi. WTOK-TV wants a journalist who can weave video, sound, graphics, and text into a captivating story for broadcast and our digital platforms.

We need a multimedia journalist that is self-motivated, and who can develop local news sources and contacts in the community. The candidate must be an excellent writer for all multi-platform content. Candidates should be an excellent writer and should be able to shoot and edit. You will also be required to post stories to digital platforms and on social media.

Responsibilities not limited to: -Generate lead stories -One-man band, shoot, write and edit independently

-Live Shots -Post Stories to our digital platforms and social media

-Host Digital News Desk segments

-Produce newscasts -Knowledge of ENPS and Edius preferred.

-Knowledge of graphic editing software a plus. Requirements -Bachelor’s degree in journalism, broadcasting or communications is preferred, but not required -Flexible work hours required, must be willing and able to work a variety of shifts -Team Player Apply online at https://gray.tv/careers#currentopenings and attach resume.

START DATE: December 2023

ABOUT WTOK:

WTOK-TV is located heart of the Queen City called Meridian, Mississippi. Meridian is the birthplace of country music, (Jimmie Rodgers), the soul of the Temptations (David Ruffin), and home to the world-class Mississippi Children’s Museum-Meridian and The MAX. You can hike at Bonita Lake, watch the sunset from the roof of the Threefoot Hotel, or savor southern foods in the restaurants in our revitalized downtown district.

WTOK-TV is the highest rated ABC station in the country. We serve the communities of eastern Mississippi and western Alabama with top rated news, weather, and sports. We also offer syndicated programming on the CW, Circle, and myTOK networks. We take pride in serving our viewers, our community, and our advertisers for 70 years.

Our mission is to be engaged with the community and promote civic and economic development with a focus on improving the lives of our viewers. We use cutting edge technology to provide accurate and timely news information on television and digital platforms.

ABOUT GRAY TELEVISION:

WTOK TV is owned by Gray Television, the third largest media company in the country. Gray Television supports local community interests by providing quality television broadcasting and exceptional service in each market we serve. We own and operate leading media outlets in over 50 markets throughout the country – all delivering the news, weather, sports, and entertainment that millions of our neighbors count on every day. We are an unmatched broadcast pioneer that keeps getting bigger and better.

We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and bright

