Newton County K-9 unit discovers large drug haul

Sheriff Joedy Pennington said K-9 Taija alerted to the odor of narcotics on an eastbound...
Sheriff Joedy Pennington said K-9 Taija alerted to the odor of narcotics on an eastbound trailer Sept. 28.(Newton County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Newton County Sheriff’s Department announced Tuesday that it assisted the Mississippi Department of Public Safety’s Commercial Transportation Enforcement Division on a traffic stop on Interstate 20 that netted 34 kilos of cocaine and half a pound of marijuana.

Sheriff Joedy Pennington said Newton County Criminal Investigations deployed its K-9 Taija, who alerted to the odor of narcotics on an eastbound trailer Sept. 28.

A search led to the discovery of the large amount of illegal drugs. Pennington said the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics is handling the case.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two separate incidents in Meridian left one person dead and one injured on Monday.
Two separate incidents leave one person dead and one injured in Meridian
Parents concerned over C.T.E vote at schools
Parents concerned over C.T.E. vote at schools
The 2023 MHS Homecoming Court: Front row left to right: Senior Queen Candidates Caitlyn...
High school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities, officials say
Ole Miss fined 100K for fans rushing field after win against LSU
Ole Miss fined 100K for fans rushing field after win against LSU
Drivers should plan alternate routes to avoid delays.
Traffic Alert for N. Hills Street this week

Latest News

Bonita Adams
Woman who went missing from gas station found dead
Meridian Police are investigating a death discovered Tuesday morning.
Man found dead at 17th Street/26th Avenue
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report October 3, 2023
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 3, 2023