Newton County K-9 unit discovers large drug haul

NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Newton County Sheriff’s Department announced Tuesday that it assisted the Mississippi Department of Public Safety’s Commercial Transportation Enforcement Division on a traffic stop on Interstate 20 that netted 34 kilos of cocaine and half a pound of marijuana.

Sheriff Joedy Pennington said Newton County Criminal Investigations deployed its K-9 Taija, who alerted to the odor of narcotics on an eastbound trailer Sept. 28.

A search led to the discovery of the large amount of illegal drugs. Pennington said the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics is handling the case.

