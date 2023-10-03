Newton’s City Hall renovations complete

By Anna Williams
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -A ribbon cutting was held at Newton City Hall today to mark its completed renovations.

This renovation was graciously funded by former Senator Terry C. Burton.

The outside of the building has been completely renovated and the inside received some much needed updates and repairs.

The project began in April of 2020, but had several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I don’t know if you see many small communities, which I don’t call us a small community because we are a city, have a building of this stature in their town and we are very proud of it, “ said Jay Powell, Newton City Manager. “In my opinion this is the most beautiful building in town, so we were responsible for keeping it up and we did.”

Former Mayor Murray Weems started this project and was honored with a plaque at the ceremony.

