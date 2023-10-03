Precincts open to voters for proposed LCSD CTE Center project
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Four schools within the Lauderdale County School District opened their doors to voters Tuesday morning.
Voters are to decide on a $12.5 million dollar bond issue for a proposed Career & Technical Education Center for the district.
Voters’ county precinct location will list which of the schools they are able to vote at until 7 p.m. Tuesday.
West Lauderdale Elementary
127- Bailey
329- Center Hill
331- Collinsville
342- Martin
361- Suqualena
Southeast Middle School
517- Seventeen
528- Causeyville
549- Odom
564- Vimville
565- Whynot
583- Mt. Gilead
Northeast Middle School
126- The Landing on 39
146- New Lauderdale
235- Daleville
237- East Lauderdale
238- Marion
240- Kewanee
254- Russell
262- Toomsuba
Clarkdale Attendance Center
450- Pickard
530- Clarkdale
544- Meehan
560- South Nellieburg
567- Zero
COUNTY VOTERS: Everyone living in the county can vote except those few who live in the separate school district, mainly down Valley Road and around Old 8th Street Rd. Refer to your voter registration card under SCHD. If it has a number, you can vote.
CITY VOTERS: No one in the city can vote except those annexed mostly around the Eagle Pointe, Briarwood and east of the Bonita area. Again, refer to your voter registration card . If it has SEP under SCHD, you may not. If it has a number, you may vote.
News 11 will provide updates throughout the day Tuesday.
