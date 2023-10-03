Precincts open to voters for proposed LCSD CTE Center project

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Four schools within the Lauderdale County School District opened their doors to voters Tuesday morning.

Voters are to decide on a $12.5 million dollar bond issue for a proposed Career & Technical Education Center for the district.

Voters’ county precinct location will list which of the schools they are able to vote at until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

West Lauderdale Elementary

127- Bailey

329- Center Hill

331- Collinsville

342- Martin

361- Suqualena

Southeast Middle School

517- Seventeen

528- Causeyville

549- Odom

564- Vimville

565- Whynot

583- Mt. Gilead

Northeast Middle School

126- The Landing on 39

146- New Lauderdale

235- Daleville

237- East Lauderdale

238- Marion

240- Kewanee

254- Russell

262- Toomsuba

Clarkdale Attendance Center

450- Pickard

530- Clarkdale

544- Meehan

560- South Nellieburg

567- Zero

COUNTY VOTERS: Everyone living in the county can vote except those few who live in the separate school district, mainly down Valley Road and around Old 8th Street Rd. Refer to your voter registration card under SCHD. If it has a number, you can vote.

CITY VOTERS: No one in the city can vote except those annexed mostly around the Eagle Pointe, Briarwood and east of the Bonita area. Again, refer to your voter registration card . If it has SEP under SCHD, you may not. If it has a number, you may vote.

