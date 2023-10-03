Rain and cooler air are in view to end the week

A double reason to rejoice!
A double reason to rejoice!(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Meridian ended both August and September with a big rainfall deficit, and October is off to a dry start. Most of this week will remain bone dry, but there is a glimmer of hope by the end of the week.

A strong cold front will move in Friday, and it’ll bring a chance for scattered showers. This is great news considering most of our area is suffering from some form of a drought. Yet, the rain that’s expected will be far from a drought buster as less than .50″ is expected. Regardless, every little bit helps and is welcomed!

Another highlight regarding Friday’s cold front is that it’ll bring a good dose of cooler air our way. High temps Tuesday through Friday will range from 86-91 degrees. Once the front passes, highs cool off into the mid-upper 70s for the weekend, and morning lows will hover around 50 degrees or lower.

So, if you’re looking for a true “fall” feel, it’s definitely in view!

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child dies after being found unresponsive
Child dies after being found unresponsive
A Missouri woman is charged with felony assault after allegedly driving away from an argument...
Woman charged after driving for miles with husband on hood, prosecutors say
Kathrine Maxwell celebrating her 108th birthday surrounded by friends and family.
Kathrine Maxwell celebrates remarkable 108th birthday in Meridian
Ole Miss fined 100K for fans rushing field after win against LSU
Ole Miss fined 100K for fans rushing field after win against LSU
Drought continues to plague Mississippi and other southern states and as we continue to look...
Still no rain in the forecast, but cooler temperatures are on the way

Latest News

Beautiful Fall weather
Cooler temps are in sight
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - October 2nd, 2023
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - October 2nd, 2023
Drought continues to plague Mississippi and other southern states and as we continue to look...
Still no rain in the forecast, but cooler temperatures are on the way
The threat for wildfire danger will last into next week
Sunny skies and still no rain