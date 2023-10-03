Rain and cooler air are in view to end the week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Meridian ended both August and September with a big rainfall deficit, and October is off to a dry start. Most of this week will remain bone dry, but there is a glimmer of hope by the end of the week.

A strong cold front will move in Friday, and it’ll bring a chance for scattered showers. This is great news considering most of our area is suffering from some form of a drought. Yet, the rain that’s expected will be far from a drought buster as less than .50″ is expected. Regardless, every little bit helps and is welcomed!

Another highlight regarding Friday’s cold front is that it’ll bring a good dose of cooler air our way. High temps Tuesday through Friday will range from 86-91 degrees. Once the front passes, highs cool off into the mid-upper 70s for the weekend, and morning lows will hover around 50 degrees or lower.

So, if you’re looking for a true “fall” feel, it’s definitely in view!

