Ala. governor asks library service to consider amendments addressing ‘exposure of children and youth to inappropriate materials’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has called on the Alabama Public Library Service and its executive board to address her concerns about current library policies.

Back in September, Gov. Ivey asked the APLS for answers to questions about concerns around “possible exposure of children to inappropriate materials.”

Soon after that letter, the APLS Board voted to create a new policy to address books that some deem inappropriate. The APLS said they would develop a list of books they believe unsuitable for display, and parents would also be able to weigh in. It would still be up to libraries to determine if they need to move a book to another section, or out of the library all together.

Gov. Ivey sent a new letter to APLS Director Dr. Nancy Pack Wednesday saying she hasn’t been persuaded that “Alabama libraries have policies in place to strike the right balance in responding to this problem.”

The governor also included proposed amendments to the library service’s administrative rules that she feels would help address the concerns.

You can view Gov. Ivey’s letter to Dr. Pack and the proposed changes in the letter below:

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.