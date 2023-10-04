Alleged serial wedding crasher arrested after showing up to Mississippi wedding uninvited

By WLBT Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) — A woman was arrested after being accused of crashing a wedding in Mississippi.

Authorities arrested Sandra Lynn Henson on Saturday, Sept. 30, at a wedding, according to the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department.

She faces petit larceny, trespassing and disturbing the peace charges.

“Apparently Miss Hanson has been arrested in Alabama, Tennessee and Mississippi for crashing weddings and stealing money and cards from purses,” according to the sheriff’s department.

