Baltimore Police say multiple people shot on campus of Morgan State University

The Baltimore Police Department said officers were on the scene Tuesday amid an “active shooter...
The Baltimore Police Department said officers were on the scene Tuesday amid an “active shooter situation” on the campus.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (AP) — Multiple people were shot at Morgan State University in Baltimore on Tuesday, police said.

The Baltimore Police Department said officers were on the scene Tuesday amid an “active shooter situation” on the campus.

“We’re asking everyone to shelter in place and avoid the area,” police said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Police spokesman Vernon Davis told the Baltimore Banner that at least four people were shot. Their conditions weren’t immediately known.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two separate incidents in Meridian left one person dead and one injured on Monday.
Two separate incidents leave one person dead and one injured in Meridian
Meridian Police are investigating a death discovered Tuesday morning.
Man found dead at 17th Street/26th Avenue
Bonita Adams
Woman who went missing from gas station found dead
The 2023 MHS Homecoming Court: Front row left to right: Senior Queen Candidates Caitlyn...
High school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities, officials say
Parents concerned over C.T.E vote at schools
Parents concerned over C.T.E. vote at schools

Latest News

Morgan State University is asking its students to shelter in place on Tuesday evening following...
Multiple victims reported in shooting at Morgan State
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote
Arkansas State Police said Tuesday that there are “multiple casualties” following a fiery...
2 deaths reported in fiery multi-vehicle crash on smoky Arkansas highway
Lauderdale County School Bond fails to pass.
Lauderdale County School Bond fails by wide margin