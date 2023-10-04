Canadian smoke visits the Queen City

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Smoke from Canada’s wildfires has made its way to the Queen City. It was most noticeable on Tuesday 10/3 as the sky looked to be covered with smoke for cities like Meridian, Livingston, and surrounding areas.

Our atmosphere is very fluid, and wind patterns around areas of High and Low pressures can steer elements like smoke particles well away from where it originated. In this most recent case, the counter-clockwise winds around an area of low pressure in the Atlantic Ocean helped to initially steer the Canadian Smoke down the Eastern Coast (or more-so parallel to the coast). Then, the clock-wise winds around an area of High Pressure that was anchored across the East Coast helped to further steer the smoke towards places like Georgia, AL, and yes... our area here in MS.

View of the heavy smoke courtesy of airnow.gov (WTOK)

Thankfully, the air quality didn’t suffer too much...although it was a moderate (as of 10/4). Moderate Air Quality means that those who fall under the unusually sensitive group need to limit outside time: https://www.airnow.gov/aqi/aqi-basics/.

