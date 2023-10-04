City of Meridian Arrest Report October 4, 2023

By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 3, 2023 at 6:00 AM to October 4, 2023, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

At 2:26 PM on October 3, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 800 block of 33rd Street. The victim stated he was threatened with a knife and cash was taken, the case is currently under investigation.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were no stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

There were no auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 10 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

