City of Meridian Arrest Report October 4, 2023
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 3, 2023 at 6:00 AM to October 4, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
At 2:26 PM on October 3, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 800 block of 33rd Street. The victim stated he was threatened with a knife and cash was taken, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 10 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
