A cold front brings cool temps and rain showers

Rain moves in Thursday
Rain moves in Thursday(WTOK)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Wing Wednesday! Fall Severe Weather Preparedness is still is motion and today’s topic is tornado safety. There will be a state wide tornado drill at 9:15 am. Do not be alarmed this is just a drill.

We are halfway through the week and the weather continues in our favor. More and more clouds will build in throughout the day, but skies remain rain free for now. Highs are in the upper 80s with winds up to 8mph.

Finally get ready to pick up your umbrellas! Rain showers are returning Thursday afternoon lasting through the night into early Friday morning. The cold front seems to be moving in earlier than previously anticipated.

Friday rain looks to be slacking off but light rain showers are still possible through the morning. Clouds and rain will clear by Friday afternoon setting us up for great fall football weather. You may just need a light jacket to start the day, overnight lows are in the upper 40s for the weekend and highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Police are investigating a death discovered Tuesday morning.
Man found dead at 17th Street/26th Avenue
Two separate incidents in Meridian left one person dead and one injured on Monday.
Two separate incidents leave one person dead and one injured in Meridian
Sheriff Joedy Pennington said K-9 Taija alerted to the odor of narcotics on an eastbound...
Newton County K-9 unit discovers large drug haul
Bonita Adams
Woman who went missing from gas station found dead
A double reason to rejoice!
Rain and cooler air are in view to end the week

Latest News

You can track your "comfy cool" package here
Your order of 70 degree temps will be delivered soon
Daily Recording of Good Morning Meridian
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - October 3rd, 2023
Below average overnight lows
Are you ready for sweater weather?
A double reason to rejoice!
Rain and cooler air are in view to end the week
Droughts and wildfires could impact timber and lumber industries in Mississippi