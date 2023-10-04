A cold front brings cool temps and rain showers

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Wing Wednesday! Fall Severe Weather Preparedness is still is motion and today’s topic is tornado safety. There will be a state wide tornado drill at 9:15 am. Do not be alarmed this is just a drill.

We are halfway through the week and the weather continues in our favor. More and more clouds will build in throughout the day, but skies remain rain free for now. Highs are in the upper 80s with winds up to 8mph.

Finally get ready to pick up your umbrellas! Rain showers are returning Thursday afternoon lasting through the night into early Friday morning. The cold front seems to be moving in earlier than previously anticipated.

Friday rain looks to be slacking off but light rain showers are still possible through the morning. Clouds and rain will clear by Friday afternoon setting us up for great fall football weather. You may just need a light jacket to start the day, overnight lows are in the upper 40s for the weekend and highs in the mid to upper 70s.

