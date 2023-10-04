Deadline approaching for new voter registration

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Time is running out for new voters, or those who have moved to a new address, to be registered in time to participate in the Nov. 7 general election in Mississippi.

All Circuit Clerk offices in 82 counties are open regular hours during the week, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and will be open special hours Saturday, Oct. 7, 8 a.m. to 12 noon, to accommodate voter registration.

The deadline falls on Monday, Oct. 9 at 5 p.m. for in-person registration, or postmarked by Oct. 9, if mailed.

Lauderdale Circuit Clerk Donna Jill Johnson urges you to check with family, neighbors, co-workers, church members and friends, to make sure that they are registered to vote, especially if they are new to the area.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.