Earth’s Bounty celebrates 12th anniversary Saturday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The first Saturday in October is just a couple of days away and that means it’s time for Earth’s Bounty in Meridian.

This month’s festival will be special as Earth’s Bounty is celebrating its 12th anniversary. Saturday’s festivities at Singing Brakeman Park will feature numerous local vendors, artists, food, produce, and musicians.

“It really is a festival,” said Craig Wilkes from the Meridian Community Development Department.

“We celebrate our vendors and local music and art. We will have some kids’ activities going on. Scott McQuaig will be our featured entertainer this Saturday on stage with his band from 9:00 until 2:00. We’ll also have Hillbilly Dots as our food vendor, so please come have some lunch with us. We’ll do some family style dining under the bridge. It’s just a great overall event and the weather is going to be beautiful.”

Earth’s Bounty has extended hours this Saturday beginning at 8:00 a.m. and going through 2:00 p.m.

