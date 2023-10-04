Earth’s Bounty celebrates 12th anniversary Saturday

Earth’s Bounty hosts first Saturday market
Earth’s Bounty hosts first Saturday market(WTOK)
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The first Saturday in October is just a couple of days away and that means it’s time for Earth’s Bounty in Meridian.

This month’s festival will be special as Earth’s Bounty is celebrating its 12th anniversary. Saturday’s festivities at Singing Brakeman Park will feature numerous local vendors, artists, food, produce, and musicians.

“It really is a festival,” said Craig Wilkes from the Meridian Community Development Department.

“We celebrate our vendors and local music and art. We will have some kids’ activities going on. Scott McQuaig will be our featured entertainer this Saturday on stage with his band from 9:00 until 2:00. We’ll also have Hillbilly Dots as our food vendor, so please come have some lunch with us. We’ll do some family style dining under the bridge. It’s just a great overall event and the weather is going to be beautiful.”

Earth’s Bounty has extended hours this Saturday beginning at 8:00 a.m. and going through 2:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Police are investigating a death discovered Tuesday morning.
Man found dead at 17th Street/26th Avenue
Two separate incidents in Meridian left one person dead and one injured on Monday.
Two separate incidents leave one person dead and one injured in Meridian
Sheriff Joedy Pennington said K-9 Taija alerted to the odor of narcotics on an eastbound...
Newton County K-9 unit discovers large drug haul
Bonita Adams
Woman who went missing from gas station found dead
Lauderdale County School Bond fails to pass.
Lauderdale County School Bond fails by wide margin

Latest News

The campaign has raised more than 3.5 million dollars.
East Central Community Deeply Rooted Campaign raises over $3.5M
Fifty-one Mississippi counties are currently under burn bans.
Fifty-one Mississippi counties remain under burn bans
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey
Ala. governor asks library service to consider amendments addressing ‘exposure of children and youth to inappropriate materials’
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
$1.2 billion Powerball drawing nears after 11 weeks without a winner