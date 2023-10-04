East Central Community Deeply Rooted Campaign raises over $3.5M

DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - East Central Community College’s Deeply Rooted campaign is close to hitting its goal of 4.1 million dollars.

So far, the campaign has raised more than 3.5 million dollars.

It’s aimed at collecting funds to renovate several buildings on campus: Newton Hall, Founders Gym, Ovid S. Vickers Fine Arts Center, and Bradford J. Tucker Applied Technology Center.

David Byars, the campaign chairman said the money raised would improve the students’ learning environment.

Well, we want to improve our workspace for our staff and most of all we want to improve the environment for our students that they have the best education, the best environment to do, they’re studying, they’re learning, and these successful citizens for our community and throughout the nation,” said Byars.

ECCC President, Brent Gregory said the improvements would better serve the expanding campus.

“A lot of these buildings they’ve been kept up over the years, but from an expansion standpoint to service that needs with our five-county district, we just did an assessment that allowed us to see that ‘hey, what are we going to be 15 years from now, 20 years from now and if we’re going to make these special memories for our students, that so many of us were able to make in our time at East Central.’ That we just had to expand those opportunities, said Gregory.

The campaign has reached 85 percent of its goal since February of this year.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.