Edwards wanted for armed robbery, kidnapping

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department said Ivory Rico Edwards, 39, is wanted for armed robbery and kidnapping.

Edwards is described as 5’ 6” tall and about 150 pounds.

If you have information that could help law enforcement, call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477, Lauderdale County Criminal Investigations at 601-482-9893 or Dispatch at 601-486-4952.

