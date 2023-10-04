Fifty-one Mississippi counties remain under burn bans
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Fifty-one Mississippi counties are currently under burn bans, including the southern half of the state and scattered northern counties.
A burn ban means outdoor burning of any kind is prohibited due to drought conditions or wildfire danger.
|What is Not Allowed During a Burn Ban
|Anything with an open flame that produces an ember is not allowed during a burn ban. The wind can carry floating embers away from the original fire and start a spot fire up to one-half mile away from the burning area.
This includes:
• Campfires
• Bonfires
• Fire pits
• Fire rings
• Burn barrels
• Debris burning
• Field burning
What is Allowed During a Burn Ban
• Propane/Gas grills
• Propane/Gas heaters
• Charcoal grills
Source: Mississippi Forestry Commission
Anyone who knowingly and willfully violates a burn ban is guilty of a misdemeanor and may be fined not less than $100 and not more than $500, according to the Mississippi Forestry Commission.
