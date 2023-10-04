Fifty-one Mississippi counties remain under burn bans

Fifty-one Mississippi counties are currently under burn bans.
Fifty-one Mississippi counties are currently under burn bans.(MGN ONLINE)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Fifty-one Mississippi counties are currently under burn bans, including the southern half of the state and scattered northern counties.

A burn ban means outdoor burning of any kind is prohibited due to drought conditions or wildfire danger.

What is Not Allowed During a Burn Ban
Anything with an open flame that produces an ember is not allowed during a burn ban. The wind can carry floating embers away from the original fire and start a spot fire up to one-half mile away from the burning area.
This includes:
• Campfires
• Bonfires
• Fire pits
• Fire rings
• Burn barrels
• Debris burning
• Field burning

What is Allowed During a Burn Ban
• Propane/Gas grills
• Propane/Gas heaters
• Charcoal grills

Source: Mississippi Forestry Commission

Anyone who knowingly and willfully violates a burn ban is guilty of a misdemeanor and may be fined not less than $100 and not more than $500, according to the Mississippi Forestry Commission.

Most Mississippi counties are under a burn ban
Most Mississippi counties are under a burn ban(Mississippi Forestry Commission)

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Police are investigating a death discovered Tuesday morning.
Man found dead at 17th Street/26th Avenue
Two separate incidents in Meridian left one person dead and one injured on Monday.
Two separate incidents leave one person dead and one injured in Meridian
Sheriff Joedy Pennington said K-9 Taija alerted to the odor of narcotics on an eastbound...
Newton County K-9 unit discovers large drug haul
Bonita Adams
Woman who went missing from gas station found dead
Lauderdale County School Bond fails to pass.
Lauderdale County School Bond fails by wide margin

Latest News

The campaign has raised more than 3.5 million dollars.
East Central Community Deeply Rooted Campaign raises over $3.5M
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
$1.2 billion Powerball drawing nears after 11 weeks without a winner
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 4, 2023
According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Oct. 11 is the last day to apply.
One week left to apply for disaster assistance