Fifty-one Mississippi counties remain under burn bans

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Fifty-one Mississippi counties are currently under burn bans, including the southern half of the state and scattered northern counties.

A burn ban means outdoor burning of any kind is prohibited due to drought conditions or wildfire danger.

What is Not Allowed During a Burn Ban Anything with an open flame that produces an ember is not allowed during a burn ban. The wind can carry floating embers away from the original fire and start a spot fire up to one-half mile away from the burning area.

This includes:

• Campfires

• Bonfires

• Fire pits

• Fire rings

• Burn barrels

• Debris burning

• Field burning



What is Allowed During a Burn Ban

• Propane/Gas grills

• Propane/Gas heaters

• Charcoal grills



Source: Mississippi Forestry Commission

Anyone who knowingly and willfully violates a burn ban is guilty of a misdemeanor and may be fined not less than $100 and not more than $500, according to the Mississippi Forestry Commission.

Most Mississippi counties are under a burn ban (Mississippi Forestry Commission)

