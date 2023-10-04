Former Eutaw leader Corey Martin indicted

EUTAW, Ala. (WBRC) - A former Eutaw city employee is now facing an 11-count indictment. Greene County court records show Corey Martin is accused of misusing funds. A grand jury indicted him last week.

According to the indictment, Martin faces 11 allegations ranging from using his office for personal gain to using the city’s debit card without authorization from the mayor. Martin says the charges are ‘erroneous.’

Martin was a familiar face on WBRC when the weather turned bad in Eutaw, often reminding viewers to take shelter if necessary and to tell the world Eutaw was prepared. Today, Corey Martin is facing a storm of his own. The state of Alabama is accusing Martin of doing things like buying tools such as a drill screwdriver, a battery powered generator, and allegedly misusing $11,000 dollars from the city. Martin says he is innocent and the charges are just flat wrong.

“I believe in our criminal justice system. I am definitely innocent and at some point the judicial system will work through its process and will find me not guilty. It’s easy to be confident when you know the truth,” said Martin.

Martin worked for the city of Eutaw for about two-and-half-years as the city’s wastewater manager and often served as Eutaw’s Public Information Officer.

“There are couple of items in there that are misconstrued that I did make purchases. The city still has those items and I don’t actually have the items,” said Martin.

As for the part, according to the indictment, he misspent around $11,000 dollars?

“I am not sure what those are. I never had access to city bank accounts or city funds. I was never able to write checks. The only time I spent money was the approval was with the credit card or a purchase order,” he said.

Martin says he was blindsided and has no idea where this is coming from.

““The one that gets under my skin... use of office for personal gain. I was not elected, not appointed. I didn’t benefit from the city other than a reputational standpoint,” said Martin.

Eutaw Mayor Latasha Johnson issued a statement with the following in part:

“We were disappointed to hear of criminal charges against our former employee, Cory Martin. Mr. Martin ended his employment with the City of Eutaw in April of this year. Shortly thereafter we became aware of potential problems. We took the matter to the Chief of Police and to the District Attorney. The matter was then turned over the Alabama Bureau of Investigation. That agency undertook an investigation which was later turned over to the District Attorney. From the time the matter was reported to the District Attorney the staff of the city was instructed to abstain from any involvement with the investigation. Because of this, the matter is now left up to the Greene County Circuit Court to resolve. We do not want to prejudge any of the facts in the case and will leave this matter to the court. We are committed to transparency in the city’s finances and will have no tolerance for misuse of funds.”

We reached out to the attorney general’s office, but have not heard back.

Martin, meantime, has his court arraignment set for October 31 in Greene County.

