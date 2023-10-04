Hazardous Waste Day

By Nick Ogelle
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Household hazardous waste day is coming up this Saturday for residents of Meridian.

Items that will be accepted are tires, used oil, cell phones, pesticides, and things of that nature.

This gives people not only a reason to declutter, but an opportunity to get rid of something that would otherwise hurt the environment.

Shandrick Glass, Contract Compliance Officer, shared why he thought it was important that citizens get rid of their waste and the harm not doing so could cause.

“It gives our customers an opportunity to dispose of their hazardous materials properly and it also creates a safe and healthy environment. It normally pollute(s) the environment and just causes a lot of physical problems, physical harm for elderly, the kids, and older people.”

Residents of Meridian can drop off their items from 8 AM to 2PM on October 7th at the Public Works Complex or the North Hills Shopping Center.

