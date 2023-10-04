JPS leaders consider closing, consolidating 16 schools to optimize the district

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Public School District is recommending the closure of several schools.

Superintendent Dr. Errick Greene revealed the district’s optimization plan during tonight’s Board of Trustees meeting.

He cited a decline in student enrollment, particularly on the elementary level, the significant investment needed to maintain facilities, and the need to stabilize staffing.

The plan addresses potential closures and consolidations and also explores avenues to introduce additional academic programs.

Sixteen schools are on the list:

Chastain Middle School Key Elementary School Raines Elementary School Wingfield High School Clausell Elementary School Obama Elementary School Shirley Elementary School Dawson Elementary School Lake Elementary School Sykes Elementary School G.N. Smith Elementary School Lester Elementary School Wells APAC Elementary School

The district will organize a series of community engagement sessions for input from parents. The first session is set for October 10 at 6 p.m. at Forest Hill High School. A recommendation will be presented to the School Board on December 5.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.