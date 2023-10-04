JPS leaders consider closing, consolidating 16 schools to optimize the district

(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Public School District is recommending the closure of several schools.

Superintendent Dr. Errick Greene revealed the district’s optimization plan during tonight’s Board of Trustees meeting.

He cited a decline in student enrollment, particularly on the elementary level, the significant investment needed to maintain facilities, and the need to stabilize staffing.

The plan addresses potential closures and consolidations and also explores avenues to introduce additional academic programs.

Sixteen schools are on the list:

Chastain Middle SchoolKey Elementary SchoolRaines Elementary SchoolWingfield High School
Clausell Elementary SchoolObama Elementary SchoolShirley Elementary School
Dawson Elementary SchoolLake Elementary SchoolSykes Elementary School
G.N. Smith Elementary SchoolLester Elementary SchoolWells APAC Elementary School

The district will organize a series of community engagement sessions for input from parents. The first session is set for October 10 at 6 p.m. at Forest Hill High School. A recommendation will be presented to the School Board on December 5.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Police are investigating a death discovered Tuesday morning.
Man found dead at 17th Street/26th Avenue
Two separate incidents in Meridian left one person dead and one injured on Monday.
Two separate incidents leave one person dead and one injured in Meridian
Sheriff Joedy Pennington said K-9 Taija alerted to the odor of narcotics on an eastbound...
Newton County K-9 unit discovers large drug haul
Bonita Adams
Woman who went missing from gas station found dead
The 2023 MHS Homecoming Court: Front row left to right: Senior Queen Candidates Caitlyn...
High school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities, officials say

Latest News

Total Pain Care Team of the Week: Meridian Wildcats Football
Lauderdale County School Bond fails to pass.
Lauderdale County School Bond fails by wide margin
You can track your "comfy cool" package here
Your order of 70 degree temps will be delivered soon
Marion Fire Department responded to a fire at an RV park Tuesday afternoon.
Marion firefighters contain blaze at RV park