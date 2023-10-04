Lauderdale County School Bond fails by wide margin

Lauderdale County School Bond fails to pass.
Lauderdale County School Bond fails to pass.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The voters in the Lauderdale County School District overwhelmingly rejected a proposed $12.5 million bond issue geared toward a centralized Career and Technical Education Center.

The vote was 4,299 against (83.15%) and 871 (16.85%) in favor, based on complete but unofficial numbers from the Circuit Clerk’s Office.

Superintendent Dr. John Mark Cain issued a public letter after the votes were tallied. He said the voters have spoken and sent a clear message. Cain said the District would proceed with the project “in a way that helps provide more opportunities” but without additional taxes.

Lauderdale County Superintendent Dr. John Mark Cain issued a public letter after the vote.
Lauderdale County Superintendent Dr. John Mark Cain issued a public letter after the vote.(Lauderdale County School District)

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two separate incidents in Meridian left one person dead and one injured on Monday.
Two separate incidents leave one person dead and one injured in Meridian
Meridian Police are investigating a death discovered Tuesday morning.
Man found dead at 17th Street/26th Avenue
Bonita Adams
Woman who went missing from gas station found dead
The 2023 MHS Homecoming Court: Front row left to right: Senior Queen Candidates Caitlyn...
High school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities, officials say
Parents concerned over C.T.E vote at schools
Parents concerned over C.T.E. vote at schools

Latest News

You can track your "comfy cool" package here
Your order of 70 degree temps will be delivered soon
Marion Fire Department responded to a fire at an RV park Tuesday afternoon.
Marion firefighters contain blaze at RV park
Throughout the course of the investigation, Favre has denied any wrongdoing in the case and has...
Favre expected to be deposed in welfare fraud investigation, according to court documents
Newton’s City Hall renovations complete
Newton’s City Hall renovations complete