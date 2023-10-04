Lauderdale County School Bond fails by wide margin

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The voters in the Lauderdale County School District overwhelmingly rejected a proposed $12.5 million bond issue geared toward a centralized Career and Technical Education Center.

The vote was 4,299 against (83.15%) and 871 (16.85%) in favor, based on complete but unofficial numbers from the Circuit Clerk’s Office.

Superintendent Dr. John Mark Cain issued a public letter after the votes were tallied. He said the voters have spoken and sent a clear message. Cain said the District would proceed with the project “in a way that helps provide more opportunities” but without additional taxes.

Lauderdale County Superintendent Dr. John Mark Cain issued a public letter after the vote. (Lauderdale County School District)

